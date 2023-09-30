WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart predicts Warriors to win 2024 NBA Finals

After a fiery campaign with the New York Liberty, Breanna Stewart was crowned the WNBA’s Most Valuable Player for the 2023 season.

Following her MVP award, Stewart received a flurry of questions in a rapid-fire interview with Slam Magazine. During the rapid-fire segment, Stewart was asked who would win the 2024 NBA Finals. Stewart responded with the Golden State Warriors.

Via @slam on Instagram:

After winning the NBA title in 2022, the Warriors were bounced in the second round of the 2023 postseason by the Los Angeles Lakers. Following a busy offseason that included the addition of Chris Paul, the Warriors will begin their climb towards another potential long playoff run on Oct. 24 in the season opener against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

Stewart is currently in the middle of helping lead the Liberty to the WNBA Finals. The Liberty currently holds a 2-1 advantage over the Connecticut Sun in the semi-finals of the WNBA postseason. If Stewart and the Liberty clinch a series victory over the Sun, they will face the No. 1 seed Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire