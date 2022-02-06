WNBA free agency: Liz Cambage agrees to deal with Sparks

The Los Angeles Sparks just got pretty scary.

Free agent center Liz Cambage has verbally agreed to a deal with the Sparks after three years with the Las Vegas Aces, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Free agent center @ecambage has verbally committed to play for the @LASparks , sources told ESPN Saturday night. Cambage is expected to play a major role for LA alongside @nnekaogwumike and @chiney once the deal is signed. She’s also one of the most marketable stars in the WNBA. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 6, 2022

Cambage appeared to confirm the story via Instagram story emojis:

A message from the newest LA Spark ✨ @ecambage pic.twitter.com/6SPbmeWKqt — espnW (@espnW) February 6, 2022

The deal gives the Sparks one of the top centers in the WNBA, one who figures to create a formidable frontcourt alongside six-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike. Cambage is coming off a season in which she averaged 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the field (35.7 percent from deep) for the Aces.

Cambage signaled her time with the Aces may have been up when she publicly criticized the league over the perceived inequity displayed by new Aces head coach Becky Hammon's $1 million salary, more than four times a player can make on a supermax salary. Aces owner Mark Davis backed Cambage's argument, but now the Australian is headed out west.

Landing Cambage is the latest move in an eventful offseason for the Sparks, who traded Erica Wheeler and draft picks for Chennedy Carter and Li Yueru earlier Saturday. They also acquired forward Katie Lou Samuelson in a trade with the Seattle Storm earlier this week.

With all of that talent aboard, the Sparks will now be looking to get back into the playoffs after missing them for the first time since 2011 last year.