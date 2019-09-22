Without AB, Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon get banged up for Patriots

The New England Patriots looked to have a wealth at wide receiver not too long ago.

But on Friday, the team cut ties with Antonio Brown. And on Sunday, two of their key remaining weapons went down against the New York Jets.

Josh Gordon left the game with an unknown injury, and he was seen limping on the sideline. Gordon was seen back on the New England sideline at the start of the third quarter.

The same could not be said for Julian Edelman, who was listed as questionable to return with a chest injury. He walked off the field in the second quarter favoring his left arm after being snowed under by three Jets defenders.

Edelman was eventually ruled out of the game. He caught a touchdown in the first half among his seven grabs for 62 yards, helping the Patriots take a 20-0 halftime lead. Gordon caught one pass for 17 yards before leaving the game the first time.

Gordon actually reentered the game in the second half. He caught a 7-yard pass and was flagged for a facemask, and Gordon appeared to suffer an additional injury — perhaps to his finger or hand — on that penalty, once more leaving the game.

The Patriots were forced to give Gunner Olszewski (not a fake name) from Bemidji State (not a fake school) his first offensive snaps in the NFL in Gordon’s place.

But once more, Gordon returned — and boy, did he make a statement. Tom Brady hit Gordon on a tremendous throw and catch along the sideline to set up a Rex Burkhead touchdown.

So it was not all bad news for New England.

The Patriots' Julian Edelman scored a TD against the Jets on Sunday but also left with a chest injury. (Getty Images)

