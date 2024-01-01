With Russell Wilson on the bench, Broncos offense squeezes out a win over Chargers

Sunday might have been the first look at next season's Denver Broncos offense.

It's not like they will have that many options in the offseason, if they do move on from Russell Wilson and eat an $85 million dead cap hit. The most likely solution for the Broncos is to stick it out with Jarrett Stidham for a season, and maybe draft a rookie. There won't be a lot of cap room to do much else.

Stidham wasn't too bad as he took over for Wilson at the end of a tumultuous week in Denver. He threw for 224 yards and didn't make any big mistakes in an ugly 16-9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos were still eliminated from playoff contention due to other results in the AFC on Sunday.

The Broncos' spin that they pushed was that Wilson being benched for Stidham was just a football move, and that coach Sean Payton wanted to spark the offense. That's impossible to believe, but Stidham at least played well enough to get a win.

Broncos take a lead into halftime

The Broncos offense mostly struggled in the first half, aside from one play. Stidham was rolling right and it looked like he'd run for a first down, but he saw Lil'Jordan Humphrey crossing the field. He hit Humphrey on a short pass to about the 40 and then Humphrey did the rest, spinning and juking to avoid multiple Chargers defenders on the way to the end zone.

Stidham was 12 of 22 for 165 yards in the first half. It wasn't hard to see the difference in the Broncos' offensive approach with Stidham at quarterback. Wilson had fewer than 30 attempts in a game seven times this season. Payton wanted to play a ball control game with Wilson at quarterback.

With Stidham, things opened up a little bit. Perhaps that was to prove a point about the quarterback that was just benched.

Broncos hold lead into 4th quarter

In the second half, the Broncos' biggest play was a defensive pass interference. On fourth-and-1, Stidham threw to the end zone to heavily defended Jerry Jeudy. But Chargers safety Alohi Gilman was called for pass interference, keeping the drive alive and setting up the Broncos at the 1-yard line. A couple of penalties on the Broncos cost them a shot at the touchdown, but a field goal gave them a 10-point lead.

The Chargers missed a field goal after that, and their offense wasn't leading a comeback. Easton Stick, who has been forced into action due to Justin Herbert's season-ending injury, was not very good against the Broncos defense. The Chargers did cut the Broncos' lead to 16-9 late in the game and had a shot to recover a muffed onside kick, but Denver got on it and was able to run out the clock after that.

Denver's offense wasn't very good either, especially against a bad Chargers defense that allowed 63 points to the Las Vegas Raiders a couple weeks ago. Stidham finished with 224 yards, a touchdown and he didn't throw an interception. He wasn't bad, but it wasn't exactly the shot in the arm the Broncos were saying they were looking for with the move. Stidham was just better than Stick, and that was good enough for the win to keep the Broncos' season alive.

The performance also won't give the Broncos a ton of confidence if they do have to settle for Stidham next season. That conversation can start now, since the Broncos' playoff hopes have been dashed.