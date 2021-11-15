‘Wishes he had that back.’ Raiders back DeSean Jackson after fumble and Alec Ingold update

DeSean Jackson’s first catch as a Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was met with a huge roar.

That quickly dissipated when he fumbled in the third quarter as the Raiders trailed 24-14.

Derek Carr hit Jackson for a 40-yard completion, but as he turned inward the ball was knocked out by Rashad Fenton and recovered by Tyrann Mathieu at the Chiefs 27-yard line.

The Chiefs ended up kicking a field goal several plays later to take a 27-14 lead.

The Raiders lost 41-14 on Sunday.

“He did a great job getting open out there,” Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia said. “He did a great job getting the ball and it came out. It is not the turning point in maybe the whole game, but it was certainly a little bit of a momentum swing back to them. I said something to him about just keep battling, you’ve been through those things before. We are looking forward to him having a bigger role as we get going.”

Jackson signed a one-year deal with the Raiders after he was released by the Los Angeles Rams and cleared waivers.

He practiced with the Raiders for the first time on Wednesday.

Jackson’s teammates had his back and supported him on the sideline after the fumble.

“He wishes he had that back,” Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow said. “I think focusing on the positives that it was a heck of a play to get his eyes around and Derek threw it online. I definitely think he would want that one back and we would, too, for sure.”

Said Raiders quarterback Derek Carr: “I just encouraged him. Just keep going, it’s all we can do. So much time left in the game. He was just trying to make a play. I don’t fault him. He’s a good player. A lot of speed out there. He helped set their safeties back a little farther when he’s on the field, it was good to see.”

Alec Ingold likely done for season

Raiders fullback Alec Ingold left the game early after a knee injury during a special teams play.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network said Ingold suffered a torn ACL.

Ingold was carted off and he’s set for an MRI Monday.