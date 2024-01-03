Wisconsin's AJ Storr throws down audacious dunk with backboard assist from Chucky Hepburn

Wisconsin guard AJ Storr hangs on the rim after throwing down a dunk against Iowa during the first half Tuesday night in Madison. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Wisconsin's AJ Storr may have thrown down the most impressive Badgers dunk since Khalil Iverson at Madison Square Garden in 2018.

Chucky Hepburn bounced a fast-break assist off the backboard for the high-flying UW sophomore, who made a poster out of Iowa forward Payton Sandfort in an 83-72 win over the Hawkeyes on Tuesday. The play with 8:34 on the clock gave Wisconsin a 63-55 lead as the Badgers shook off pesky Iowa and moved to 2-0 in Big Ten play.

AIR J STORR 😳 pic.twitter.com/RRkU5piQ7n — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 3, 2024

Storr, who scored a career-best 29 points against Chicago State last time out, finished 7 of 13 from the field for 16 points. Hepburn, who came into the night questionable to play after suffering an injury in that Chicago State game, handed out three assists and played 25 minutes.

Hepburn also got credit for the steal that started the play, poking it away from a driving Tony Perkins and into the arms of UW's Max Klesmit, who immediately fired it back upcourt to Hepburn streaking the other way. The choreography was perfect.

Here’s another look at that sweet Wisconsin sequence. 😲 pic.twitter.com/4Rb3DKfbVw — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 3, 2024

It was impressive enough to make a Storr two-handed slam in the first half seem tame by comparison. The transfer from St. John's has been Wisconsin's leading scorer at 15 points per game in his first year with the program.

