A Wisconsin WR was the Big Ten’s leader in slot receiving yards in 2023

Wisconsin wide receiver Will Pauling led the Big Ten in slot receiving yards in 2023, according to ProFootballFocus.

PFF notes that the rising star recorded 820 of his 837 team-leading total receiving yards last year while lined up position. That means only 17 of his yards came while lined up elsewhere.

Pauling enters 2024 poised to improve upon his breakout 2023 campaign. The former Cincinnati transfer led the Badgers with 74 catches (36 more than the second-highest), 837 yards and six touchdowns. He was the biggest bright spot on a mostly inconsistent offensive unit.

He now enters 2024 as one of PFF’s top 10 returning Big Ten wide receivers and poised for a massive season with transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke under center.

Wisconsin has big-time threats outside with Bryson Green, Joseph Griffin Jr. and C.J. Williams. But the Badgers best offensive weapon is Pauling, even though he operates in the slot.

