Wisconsin vs Oregon NIT basketball odds: spread, money line, point total

If the Wisconsin men's basketball team can defeat Oregon in the NIT quarterfinals Tuesday night Greg Gard's Badgers will punch their ticket to Las Vegas, the site of the tournament's Final Four.

Ready to roll the dice, Badgers fans?

And bettors, you can cash some of your own tickets on a day when the number of college basketball games on the schedule is sparse?

Here's what you need to know about the latest odds for the Wisconsin vs. Oregon NIT quarterfinal game from Eugene, Oregon, including the spread, money line and over/under point total. All odds below are according to Tipico Sports, the exclusive sports betting and iGaming provider for USA Today Sports.

Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl looks to continue his hot streak into Oregon for the Badgers' NIT quarterfinal game Tuesday night. Crowl has scored 50 points in the first two games of the tournament.

What is the point spread for the Wisconsin vs. Oregon game?

Oregon (21-14) is a 2.5-point favorite over Wisconsin (19-14).

Despite a depleted roster, the Ducks have easily covered in their first two NIT games, winning both by double digits. But the 2.5-point spread is the lowest of the tournament for Oregon.

Oregon playing at home where it is 15-5 gives them the slightest edge in Vegas' eyes. Plus, Wisconsin hasn't won three straight games in well over two months and is an under .500 team overall on the road (5-6).

Wisconsin had been favorites in its first two NIT games and covered the spread in both contests. It breezed past Bradley last week, 81-62, in the first round and squeaked out the win and cover (2.5-point spread) against Liberty, 75-71, on Sunday.

What is the money line for the Wisconsin vs. Oregon game?

Oregon is -155 (a $155 bet would net you $100). Wisconsin is +122 (a $100 bet gets you $122)

What is the over/under point total?

The over/under point total is 131.5.

Oregon averages 71.0 points per game, while Wisconsin is averaging 65.7. The Badgers have outperformed their season average in the first two tournament games.

The Badgers allow 64.0 points per game, while Oregon gives up slightly more at 66.4.

What does the injury report look like for Wisconsin and Oregon?

Wisconsin doesn't have any injuries of note, while Oregon has three players questionable for the game, including their top three scorers (N'Faly Dante, Jermaine Couisnard and Will Richardson). All three have missed the Ducks' first two NIT games.

Story continues

How to watch the game:Time, TV channel, livestream and radio

More:Steven Crowl's 'aggressive' side is showing in the Wisconsin basketball team's NIT run and Greg Gard likes it

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin vs Oregon NIT game odds: point spread, money line, total