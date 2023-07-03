Wisconsin’s top class of 2024 recruit picks up an offer from a familiar blue blood

The basketball-following world in the state of Wisconsin is currently fixated on the recruitment of in-state small forward Kon Knueppel.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native has shot up the national rankings, now slotted in at No. 20 overall in the class and No. 9 at his position on the 247Sports Composite. Greg Gard’s class of 2024 already looks impressive with top-10 point guard Daniel Freitag. The potential addition of Knueppel would quickly vault the class among the best the program has ever seen.

It will not be an easy recruiting battle to win, however. Evan Flood of 247Sports and others reported yesterday Knueppel has now added an offer from Duke.

Duke has offered Wisconsin Lutheran wing Kon Knueppel.@AdamRoweTDD pic.twitter.com/4XhgjYLBaf — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) July 2, 2023

As if memories of the 2015 National Championship Game weren’t painful enough, Wisconsin will now enter battle against the college basketball powerhouse yet again.

Knueppel’s other top offers include Virginia, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Stanford and Marquette.

Wisconsin’s current two-person class of 2024 sits ranked No. 14 in the country. The class calculator on 247Sports.com says the group would rise to No. 4 overall if it added Knueppel.

