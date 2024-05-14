Wisconsin top 2025 running back target decommits from Kentucky

Wisconsin top class of 2025 running back target Isaiah West decommitted from Kentucky on Monday.

West originally committed to the Wildcats on March 1. This announcement comes one day after he visited Ohio State over the weekend.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native is 247Sports’ No. 204 player in the class of 2025, No. 11 running back and No. 6 recruit from the state of Pennsylvania. His decorated offer sheet includes Kentucky, new frontrunner Ohio State, Minnesota, Michigan State, North Carolina, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina and Wisconsin.

Badger247’s Evan Flood correctly predicted the four-star running back to initially choose Kentucky back at the start of March. West has now received two updated crystal ball predictions since decommitting from the Wildcats — both predicting Ohio State.

First I'd like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play this game and the opportunity to continue to pursue my dreams. I'd also like to thank the entire Kentucky staff for their belief and investment in me. With that being said, I am re-opening my recruitment pic.twitter.com/TRgtbL6RBx — Isaiah West (@IsaiahWest_12) May 14, 2024

Luke Fickell’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 20 in the nation with 10 players committed. The group does not have a running back committed, but the program did finish the 2024 cycle with three at the position.

