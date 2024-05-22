Wisconsin secures official visit with top 2025 OT target Nolan Davenport

Wisconsin top class of 2025 target OT Nolan Davenport will officially visit the Badgers the weekend of May 31.

The program offered Davenport back on April 28. The Massillon, Ohio native is currently a four-star recruit.

247Sports’ composite ranking has the offensive tackle as the No. 588 player in the class of 2025, No. 47 player at his position and No. 18 recruit from the state of Ohio. The popular recruit has received 33 Division 1 offers to this point, including from Ole Miss, Penn State, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Missouri, Purdue and Virginia Tech. Of note, he also plays to visit Michigan State in June.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound athlete is a junior at Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio and is also a pitcher for the school’s varsity baseball team.

In 2023, Davenport made the transition from tight end to left tackle for Washington High School, per 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins. That is where he projects to play at the collegiate level.

Wisconsin has been one of the best programs at producing offensive linemen over the last 20 years. Luke Fickell has already secured the commitments of two offensive linemen in his class of 2025: Michael Roeske (Wautoma, WI) and Cam Clark (Dexter, MI). Davenport is high on the program’s list in the class.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire