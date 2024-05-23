Wisconsin secures official visit with popular 2025 WR target Muizz Tounkara

Wisconsin class of 2025 wide receiver target Muizz Tounkara will officially visit the Badgers the weekend of May 31.

The program offered Tounkara on Friday, May 19. The League City, Texas native is currently a three-star recruit according to 247Sports..

Specifically, Tounkara is 247Sports’ No. 627 player in the class of 2025, No. 101 wide receiver and No. 107 recruit from Texas. He currently represents Clear Springs High School and stands at 6’4,’’ 195 pounds.

Wisconsin wide receiver coach Kenny Guiton has been in contact with the rising senior, per Rivals’ Jon McNamara.

Tounkara’s first gridiron offer arrived back in May 2022 from UTSA. From then on, the junior has steadily earned offers from January 2023 through May 2024. The popular wide receiver is also a track and field sprinter in both the 4×100 and 4×200-meter relays.

The Badgers recently added significant talent to the wide receiver room in the form of former Boston College wide receiver Joseph Griffin Jr. via the transfer portal.

247Sports has Wisconsin’s 2025 recruiting class ranked No. 16 in the nation at this stage in the cycle. The class currently has one wide receiver committed thus far: four-star Cameron Miller from Atco, NJ.

