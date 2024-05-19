Wisconsin football offers popular three-star class of 2025 WR

Wisconsin football extended an offer to class of 2025 wide receiver Muizz Tounkara on Friday.

247Sports ranks Tounkara as a three-star recruit. The League City, Texas native already holds offers from 23 schools including Pittsburgh, Ole Miss, California, Houston, Penn State, Boise State and Arkansas.

Tounkara is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 101 wide receiver in the class of 2025, No. 107 recruit from Texas and No. 627 overall player in his class. He currently represents Clear Springs High School and stands at 6’4,’’ 195 pounds.

Wisconsin wide receiver coach Kenny Guiton has been in contact with the rising senior, per Rivals’ Jon McNamara.

Tounkara’s first gridiron offer arrived back in May 2022 from UTSA. From then on, the junior has steadily earned offers from January 2023 until today. The popular wide receiver is also a track and field sprinter in both the 4×100 and 4×200-meter relays.

Even though UW’s current wide receiver room is deep, bringing in a player with that type of size and speed would certainly enhance the Badgers’ deep-threat capabilities.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 16 in the nation with 11 players committed.

The Badgers recently added significant talent to the wide receiver room in the form of former Boston College wide receiver Joseph Griffin Jr. via the transfer portal and class of 2025 wide receiver Cameron Miller

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire