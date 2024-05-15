Wisconsin omitted from ESPN’s ‘top 25 offenses for 2024 and beyond’

Wisconsin football was not included in ESPN’s recently released ‘power ranking of college football’s top 25 offenses in 2024 and beyond.’

Ohio State unsurprisingly led the list, as it is primed for another huge 2024 with top-end talent across the unit. Other Big Ten teams included are Oregon at No. 4, USC at No. 6, Michigan at No. 10, Penn State at No. 14 and Washington at No. 25.

Wisconsin missing the ranking is a surprise with the program’s offense set for a resurgent 2024 season. It may not reach the top-end levels of Ohio State, Georgia and Oregon, but Luke Fickell has reshaped the personnel as the unit enters year two under OC Phil Longo.

The negative public sentiment surrounding Wisconsin is likely due to the last four years of offensive stagnation, especially toward the end of the Paul Chryst era. Fickell and Longo’s debut season also fell short of unreachably-high expectations. It isn’t an entire surprise that the national audience doesn’t believe in the unit.

But ESPN’s ranking has programs including Kansas, Western Kentucky, Memphis and Louisville ranked in the 20-25 range. Wisconsin’s offense should surpass each of those programs by the end of 2024, and be well-positioned entering 2025 and beyond.

