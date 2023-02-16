Wisconsin offers son of NFL Hall of Famer

Wisconsin offered Bryce Young, a four-star edge rusher from Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday. The 6-foot-5, 240 pound junior still has one more year of high school football before he could potentially make the leap to join a college program in 2024.

Young is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Bryant Young (class of 2022), who registered 618 career tackles, including 89.5 sacks over 208 games with the San Francisco 49ers.

Considering his father went to Notre Dame and Bryce has received an offer from the school, they currently appear to be the favorites to land him in 2024, but the Badgers are certainly not out of it yet.

With new head coach Luke Fickell and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, Wisconsin could attract the talented athlete to play in Camp Randall.

After a great conversation with @G_Scruggs, @Coach_Mitch_, and @CoachFick, I am grateful to say I have received an offer from the University of Wisconsin!#AGTG #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/KlEQU3fW2F — Bryce Young (@BryceYoung_22) February 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire