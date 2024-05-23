Wisconsin offers class of 2026 wide receiver from Tennessee

The Wisconsin Badgers football team extended a scholarship offer to Keeyshawn Schneider, a 6-foot-0, 175-pound wide receiver from Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Tuesday.

Schneider has now received offers from six different Division 1 programs. Those include Auburn, Colorado, Kentucky, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin. To this point, the Badgers are the only Big Ten team to offer him, but that will likely change sooner rather than later.

Wisconsin has revamped its offense over the last two years. It hired head coach Luke Fickell, who was able to reel in the team’s highly respected offensive coordinator Phil Longo. Longo brought his “Air Raid” offense with him from North Carolina, but it didn’t necessarily lead to great passing success in 2023.

Moving forward, there’s a belief that the Badgers will leave their ground and pound, “three yards and a cloud of dust” offense behind and embrace a more dynamic approach. Athletes like Schneider will keep an eye on Wisconsin’s offensive progression this season.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire