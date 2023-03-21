Wisconsin offers 6-foot-6 tight end from Kansas

The Badgers offered DaSaahan Brame, a class of 2025 tight end from Derby, Kansas on Friday. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound athlete still has two more seasons of football at Derby High School before he’d possibly make the leap to the collegiate level.

Considering the fact that he’s only a sophomore in high school, his impressive size could become even more eye-popping as he continues to develop. To this point, Brame has received 11 Division 1 offers, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Penn State within the Big Ten.

With head coach Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo now at the helm, the Badgers have brought in a plethora of offensive weapons for the future, with all three of the team’s class of 2024 commitments coming on that side of the ball.

As of right now, Wisconsin has secured commitments from four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas), four-star tight end Grant Stec (Algonquin, Illinois) and three-star tight end Robert Booker (Waunakee, Wisconsin) for 2024.

