Wisconsin’s offense did something it hasn’t done in 8 years

Wisconsin’s offense looked explosive, unpredictable and multi-faceted in a 52-3 blowout win over Rutgers on Saturday afternoon.

The Badgers limped through their first two Big Ten games, putting up a combined 27 points in the pair of losses. Since starting the year 1-3, Wisconsin has reeled off five wins in a row and find itself sitting atop the Big Ten West.

The 52 points were the most the Badgers have scored in a Big Ten road game since a 56-32 win at Illinois on Oct. 9, 2013.

The 52 points were also the most Wisconsin has scored this season. Oh, and yes, the defense played a major role in that final total.