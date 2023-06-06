Wisconsin and Marquette set date for 2023-24 matchup

The Badgers will renew a longstanding rivalry in 2023-24. Wisconsin and Marquette will once again meet on the hardwood as the I-94 rivalry is renewed.

This time, the matchup will be played at the Kohl Center. Last season’s game proved to be a thriller, as the Badgers outlasted a Golden Eagles team that would go on to win the Big East regular season crown.

All-time, Wisconsin has a 70-59 advantage over Marquette in one of the longest-running series in college basketball. The Badgers have won three of the last four meetings. At home, the Badgers are 40-18 against their crosstown rivals from Milwaukee.

Ready to rekindle the I-94 Rivalry INFO | 📰 https://t.co/ql7bWFurpv pic.twitter.com/ndWedPzaHY — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire