Wisconsin makes top schools for 2025 CB Charles Bell

Wisconsin made the top nine schools for class of 2025 cornerback Charles Bell on Saturday.

The Badgers were listed along with Minnesota, Notre Dame, Boston College, Penn State, Tennessee, Iowa, Rutgers and NC State.

Related: Why the NCAA settlement, revenue-sharing model matters for the Wisconsin football program

Bell is 247Sports’ No. 1,002 player in the class of 2025, No. 86 cornerback and No. 12 recruit from his home state of Connecticut.

The 6’1″ cornerback has three official visits set for the next month: May 31 at Rutgers, June 7 at Boston College and June 14 at Wisconsin. There is yet to be a 247Sports crystal ball prediction for his landing spot.

Blessed to be in a position to name my top schools. Commitment coming soon!! Where’s home ❓❓ ig Cj.bell2 @Coach_Ander5on @Coach_Tafe1 @CoachBre3 pic.twitter.com/8GsE8E63kP — Charles “CJ” Bell (@CjBell_24) May 25, 2024

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 18 in the nation with 11 players committed. The group has one cornerback committed: three-star Jaimier Scott.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire