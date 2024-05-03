Wisconsin loses top 2025 offensive tackle target to a Big Ten rival

Four-star class of 2025 offensive tackle Avery Gach announced his collegiate commitment to the University of Michigan on Friday afternoon.

Wisconsin was among the Michigan native’s final list — along with Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State.

Related: Top candidates to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft

Gach received 40 total offers dating back to October of 2022. UW extended its offer on December 13, 2022. Other notable programs on his offer sheet include Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Texas A&M.

247Sports ranked the 6-foot-5 lineman as a four-star. He also is currently the No. 196 player in the class of 2025, No. 13 at his position and No. 2 recruit from the state of Michigan. Gach visited Wisconsin in March and November 2023, according to Rivals.

247Sports’ Allen Trieu projected Gach as a Power 5 starter and compared him to Baltimore Ravens’ guard Ben Bredeson.

BREAKING: Franklin (Mich.) Groves OT Avery Gach commits to Michigan. "My relationship with the coaching staff I feel like it’s home. I love the facilities. They just won the National Championship. They develop NFL players and they like to run the ball. The Michigan-Ohio state… pic.twitter.com/J1pFUwv8ct — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) May 3, 2024

The versatile lineman would have been a mammoth recruiting victory for Luke Fickell and Phil Longo’s offensive unit. Instead, Gach will venture to Ann Arbor to play under Sherrone Moore and the defending champion Michigan Wolverines.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 18 in the nation with 10 total commitments.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire