Wisconsin legend named a bounce-back candidate entering 2024 by PFF

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor was named a bounce-back candidate entering the 2024 NFL season by ProFootballFocus.

Taylor played just 10 of the possible 17 games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023 and recorded 741 yards and seven touchdowns on 169 carries. A preseason contract dispute and offseason surgery led to a late start to the campaign, then a Week 12 thumb injury sidelined him for nearly a month.

The Wisconsin legend remains one of the best and most talented running backs in the league. With health, he’s proven to put up league-leading numbers. Availability has become the main question surrounding his career.

Taylor is looking to return to the 2021 form that saw him rush for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns on 332 carries. That effort in only his second NFL season earned him Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors. But the running back has played in 21 of 34 possible games for the Colts since the 2022 season began. He’ll need to stay on the field to make a bounce-back year a possibility.

Here’s what PFF wrote about the Wisconsin legend:

Taylor was one of the NFL’s better running backs in his first two years, but injuries halted his production in the latter two. In 2023, he dealt with the effects of ankle surgery, not playing until Week 5, plus tore a ligament in his thumb. In addition to potentially better health, Taylor is trending up for at least two other big reasons. For one, with Zack Moss heading to Cincinnati, Taylor should earn even more carries amid unproven depth behind him. Oh, and Taylor finally doesn’t have a contract dispute serving as the elephant in the room. The point is, don’t be shocked if Taylor has a huge 2024.

