Wisconsin hires its new defensive line coach

Wisconsin is hiring E.J. Whitlow to be its new defensive line coach, according to reports from ESPN’s Pete Thamel and BadgerExtra’s Colten Bartholomew.

Whitlow takes over for Greg Scruggs, who recently left to take the same position at Michigan.

The Badgers’ new hire spent the last two years as the defensive line coach at Air Force. That stop came after four years at Miami (OH) and four at Grand Valley State — the latter where he coached current Patriots star defensive end Matthew Judon.

Related: Big Ten starting quarterback rankings for 2024

Whitlow is set to coach Wisconsin defensive line that underwhelmed in 2023. Veteran defensive end James Thompson Jr. returns to anchor the unit, with sophomore Curt Neal and junior T.J. Bollers also set to play prominent roles.

Sources: Wisconsin is expected to hire E.J. Whitlow as the school’s new defensive line coach. He’s the defensive ends coach at Air Force and was previously at Miami of Ohio. As the line coach at Grand Valley State, Whitlow coached current Patriots star Matthew Judon. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 22, 2024

Luke Fickell’s coaching staff is now complete again after a turnover-filled offseason. The Badgers needed replacements at defensive line coach (Scruggs left for Michigan), wide receivers coach (Mike Brown left for Notre Dame) and safeties coach (Colin Hitschler left for Alabama).

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire