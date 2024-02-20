Is Wisconsin headed back to Lambeau Field this season for a Big Ten game?

MADISON – Will Wisconsin football fans get another opportunity to see UW play at Lambeau Field?

FYI: AD Gragg told alumni in NYC last week that Northwestern will play a home game at Lambeau Field this year. He didn’t mention the opponent, but it would likely be Wisconsin on Oct. 19.



This smacks of 1991, when NU played a “home” game vs. Ohio State in Cleveland. 😒 — Louie Vaccher (@WildcatReport) February 19, 2024

According to WildcatReport, Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg recently told a group of alumni the Wildcats plan to play one of their home games at Lambeau Field this season.

The Badgers played LSU at Lambeau Field to open the 2016 season.

Northwestern is scheduled to host UW on Oct. 19 but Ryan Field is being torn down so a new stadium can be built. The new facility isn’t expected to be ready until the 2026 season.

The Journal Sentinel reached out to two UW officials. One did not respond and the other suggested he was unaware of the game being moved to Lambeau Field.

UW opened the 2016 season at Lambeau Field with a 16-14 victory over LSU. The Badgers are scheduled to face Notre Dame at Lambeau Field in 2026.

