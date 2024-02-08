Wisconsin football's Luke Fickell wants former Titans coach Mike Vrabel around team in 2024

Former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel didn't land an NFL job this hiring cycle, but that doesn't mean he'll be entirely away from football in 2024.

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell told ESPN's Pete Thamel Thursday that he wants Vrabel to be around the Badgers' program "as much as possible" in an informal capacity this season. Fickell and Vrabel are long-time friends who were college roommates and teammates at Ohio State. Fickell was the best man at Vrabel's wedding and hired him for his first coaching job at Ohio State in 2011. Now, an unemployed Vrabel has the opportunity to reunite with his friend of nearly three decades as Fickell prepares for his second year at Wisconsin.

"I love Mike and want him around as much as possible," Fickell told ESPN. "I want to see how much he'd like to be around, in the spring for sure. And we'll go from there."

COACH HIRE THOUGHTS: Do experience, familiarity matter? How Brian Callahan's Titans staff aligns with NFL trends

The Titans parted ways with Vrabel in January after six seasons. Despite interviewing for several coaching openings across the league, Vrabel didn't land a second opportunity for 2024. The 2021 NFL Coach of the Year, Vrabel posted a 54-45 record with the Titans, leading the team to three playoff appearances, two AFC South titles and one AFC Championship berth.

Fickell took over Wisconsin's program in 2023 after six seasons at Cincinnati. Fickell's Bearcats finished in the top 25 four of his six seasons, including two years in the top 10 and one year that ended in a College Football Playoff appearance. The Badgers posted a 7-6 record in his first season in charge.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on X, the platform formerly called Twitter, @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Mike Vrabel: Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell wants his help