Wisconsin football working to flip a top Michigan class of 2025 commit
Wisconsin is working to flip class of 2025 Michigan Wolverines commit Bobby Kanka.
Badgers defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow traveled to Howell, Michigan last week to visit the four-star defensive lineman and extend an official offer.
Kanka committed to Michigan on August 1, 2023 — back when Jim Harbaugh was the head coach. There must be a chance for a decommitment, as rival Michigan State has an official visit set for June 14 with the top prospect and also recently traveled to his high school for an in-person visit.
The defensive lineman is 247Sports’ No. 372 player in the class of 2025, No. 41 player at his position and No. 3 recruit from the state of Michigan.
Michigan State, Wisconsin staffs expected at Howell (Mich.) today for DT Bobby Kanka who is committed to Michigan. (VIP) https://t.co/OySR5r1NNz pic.twitter.com/LEhrCMTB0Q
— Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) May 14, 2024
Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 16 in the nation with 11 players committed. It does not have a defensive lineman currently committed, that after the program finished the 2024 cycle with several top players at the position.
The Badgers seem to be making a serious run at Kanka as he works through his recruiting options.
