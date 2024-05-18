Wisconsin football well-represented in new EA Sports College Football 25 release trailer

Wisconsin football is well-represented in the freshly released EA Sports College Football 25 video game trailer.

The trailer dropped on Friday morning and immediately gripped the college football world. Fans of the sport have waited more than a decade for the game’s release, and now are only two months away from the official date.

Friday’s trailer featured scenes from the top programs and locations in the sport. It emphasizes Clemson’s rock and subsequent hill-run, Notre Dame’s famous locker room sign, Boston College’s eagle, Florida’s gator, Texas A&M’s 12th man, Iowa’s wave and, of course, Wisconsin winning Paul Bunyan’s Axe. Rightfully so, it emphasizes college football’s unique attributes — attributes that are what makes the sport special.

Wisconsin fans quickly pointed out on social media that the trailer includes the Badgers celebrating with the axe, and completely omits Minnesota.

In total, Wisconsin was seen across the brief video. There are appearances from players including Hunter Wohler, Leon Lowery, Darryl Peterson, Jaheim Thomas and James Thompson Jr. Then a predictable cameo from Bucky Badger.

Wisconsin may have struggled to 7-6 records in each of the last two seasons. But EA Sports clearly still sees it is as one of the premier programs in the sport. It couldn’t accurately tell the story of the game, and therefore the product of college football, without the Badgers:

