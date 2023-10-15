Wisconsin football social media reacts to an ugly home loss to Iowa

It was a disastrous offense performance on Saturday as Wisconsin fell 15-6 to Iowa and with it fell out of the Big Ten West drivers seat.

The Badger offense dealt with a right arm injury to Tanner Mordecai that knocked him out late in the first half, and struggled no matter if it was Mordecai or freshman Braedyn Locke leading the offense.

Iowa capitalized on an 82-yard run by LeShon Williams in the first half, the outstanding punting of Tory Taylor, and a defense that was as good as advertised to take the lead in a Big Ten West that lacks a dominant team.

Here is how Wisconsin football Twitter reacted to the loss:

The good? Nathaniel Vakos can kick.

Sebastian Castro led the way for the Iowa defense

Sebastian Castro was everywhere vs. Wisconsin. 💥 Relive some of the DB's biggest plays from the rivalry win. ⤵️@castro2x5 x @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/LFbaPDGEvp — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 14, 2023

Former Badger LB Chris Orr in the building:

You already know @Chris_Guwap is in the house ☝️🥓 pic.twitter.com/GQ1GF3bKaK — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 14, 2023

The bull is going to Iowa:

The bull's going back to Iowa City. 🐂 Iowa knocks off rival Wisconsin for the second straight season to retain the Heartland Trophy. pic.twitter.com/T6QHLlLo1X — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 14, 2023

It was indeed offensive:

What a half of offense that was truly offensive to the eyes: Wisconsin and Iowa combined for 10 three-and-outs, five apiece. — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) October 14, 2023

Revenge for Deacon Hill:

Deacon Hill returns to the place that wouldn’t give him reps in practice and leads #Iowa to a 15-6 victory. — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) October 14, 2023

A win is a win:

Iowa QB Deacon Hill was (6-14) for 37 yards passing and had -18 rushing yards. Iowa still won 15-6 pic.twitter.com/0MfzxUXOaf — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) October 14, 2023

Well deserved:

First Player up to the podium… Punter Tory Taylor: I love this state. pic.twitter.com/yZ1KgNTWU3 — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 14, 2023

One of the best to ever do it:

Tory Taylor punted 10 times for 50.9 yards, 6 inside the 20 and 5 for 50-plus. Might be worth a midseason All-American spot. pic.twitter.com/CyTXGlSkUT — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) October 14, 2023

Not what you wanted to hear...

“I can’t throw.” Never the sentence you want to hear your quarterback utter. Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai hit his hand on a Hawkeye helmet on a previous pass attempt. pic.twitter.com/KypCd8bSbM — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) October 14, 2023

LeShon Williams on his big run:

LeShon Williams when asked his stiff arm: “I don’t remember, I blacked out. That was all God” 😂 — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 14, 2023

The offensive scheme was...interesting

Someone please remind Wisconsin how to run the football. This is getting ridiculous. — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) October 14, 2023

It just did...

Iowa/Wisconsin will set the game of football back 100 years — Nathan (@NathanJH31) October 14, 2023

