Wisconsin football in pursuit of an accomplished transfer portal running back

Wisconsin is in pursuit of former Louisville running back Peny Boone, according to Rivals’ Marshall Levenson.

Boone entered the transfer portal after only spending the spring with the Cardinals. He transferred there in January after two decorated years at Toledo, that after spending the first two years of his career at Maryland.

The 6’1″ running back was the 2023 MAC Offensive Player of the Year at Toledo after rushing for 1400 yards and 15 touchdowns on 7.2 yards per carry.

Wisconsin is on a list of schools to have reportedly reached out to Boone that also includes Ole Miss, Washington, Tennessee, Miami, Nebraska, Utah and Michigan State.

Louisville RB Peny Boone has heard from the following schools since entering the portal, @RivalsPortal has learned. Ole Miss

Washington

Tennessee

Miami

Oklahoma State

UCLA

Nebraska

UNC

Colorado

Ga. Tech

Wisconsin

W. Kentucky

Viriginia Tech

Utah

Michigan State… pic.twitter.com/m7Cc6Ak0sd — Marshall Levenson (@MarshallRivals) April 18, 2024

This interest is a bit of a surprise. Wisconsin is loaded at running back after adding Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker during the winter window. He and veteran Chez Mellusi are set to lead the backfield, with not many additional carries available.

Preliminary interest doesn’t mean Wisconsin will go on to land the transfer — and become his fourth school in four years. It’s worth monitoring, however, if any visits get reported.

