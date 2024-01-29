Wisconsin football is one of the top programs in the nation when it comes to consistency

The one thing Wisconsin football has not had over the past two decades of coaching changes, close wins and losses, and a revolving door of players? A losing season. Wisconsin is currently second in the country in terms of consecutive winning seasons as they have rattled off 22 straight winning seasons. The only school ahead of them is one you may not have guessed. The Boise State Broncos currently hold the longest winning season streak at 26 consecutive years without a losing record.

Wisconsin is ahead of notable names such as SEC dynasties in Georgia and Alabama, Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Iowa, and a number of other big-name programs:

College Football Programs With Most Consecutive Winning Seasons: Boise State – 26

Wisconsin – 22

Oklahoma State – 18

Alabama – 17

Clemson – 13

Georgia – 13

Ohio State – 12

Iowa – 11

Utah – 10

Memphis – 10

