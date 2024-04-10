Wisconsin football offers a popular class of 2025 edge rusher

Wisconsin football extended an offer to three-star class of 2025 edge rusher Nicolas Clayton on Tuesday evening.

Clayton is 247Sports’ No. 48 edge rusher in the class of 2025 and No. 81 recruit from his home state of Florida.

The 6’5″ edge rusher now holds 18 total offers, including from notable programs Nebraska, UCF, Georgia Tech, USF and Duke. He currently has June visits scheduled at Duke and USF.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 20 in the nation with seven players committed. It’s early in the process, but the program has yet to land a blue-chip recruit.

Wisconsin is a bit late to offer Clayton, though it and Nebraska are undeniably the best programs to have offered thus far.

