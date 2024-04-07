Wisconsin football offers a class of 2026 tight end

Wisconsin football extended an offer to class of 2026 tight end Adam Gehm on Saturday.

Gehm is currently unranked on 247Sports. The Badgers are the Pennsylvania native’s second collegiate offer, joining Miami (OH).

The 6’5″ tight end recently posted visits at Penn State, Florida, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh. He also has one upcoming at Michigan State. While the offer sheet may be empty at the moment, Gehm is getting plenty of interest from power programs.

The tight end position should be a priority for Wisconsin in the upcoming recruiting cycles. The current depth at the position is minimal — though an infusion of talent is on the way, first with top-ranked 2024 tight end Grant Stec.

