Wisconsin football gains another class of 2024 commitment

The Wisconsin Badgers football team gained the commitment of class of 2024 long snapper Deed Capper on Monday. Capper is a senior at Homestead High School in Mequon, Wisconsin, and he’ll now remain in his home state for college football.

Capper doesn’t carry an official star rating, but he has an abundance of football experience, playing defensive end, left tackle and long snapper in high school. He is considered a 4.5 star long snapper according to Kohl’s Professional Games, who consider him the 38th best at his position in his class.

With Peter Bowden, the Badgers long snapper from 2023, moving on to the NFL, the team has an opening at the position heading into the upcoming season and it’s possible Capper will compete for the role.

Capper joins a class of 2024 recruiting class that includes the likes of quarterback Mabrey Mettauer, offensive lineman Kevin Heywood and defensive lineman Ernest Willor Jr, amongst others.

I’m honored to announce my commitment to UW football. Much appreciation to @CoachRaisbeck @Coach_Mitch_ @CoachFick @Coach_Casper @brady_weas and all the Badgers before me. Thank you. This is just the beginning. Now it's time to get back to work. On Wisconsin! pic.twitter.com/zArjdT0qf1 — deed capper (@DeedCapper) April 30, 2024

