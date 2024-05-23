Wisconsin football avoids a Friday night Big Ten game in 2024

The Wisconsin Badgers will not play a conference game on Friday night in 2024.

Fox announced its Friday night schedule on Wednesday. It includes nine Big Ten matchups with those games on every Friday from September 20 to November 22. The Badgers are one of only four Big Ten teams to not play in the time slot, along with Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.

The network’s top Friday games include Iowa at UCLA, Rutgers at USC and Illinois at Nebraska. The slot does not have the Big Ten’s best inventory, to say the least — those contests will be reserved for Fox Big Noon Kickoff, CBS’ Saturday afternoon game and NBC’s Saturday night window.

Friday nights 🤝 Primetime matchups on FOX Can’t wait for FOX College Football Fridays to kick off 😍🔜 pic.twitter.com/g8JkBgQtVB — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 22, 2024

Wisconsin’s schedule currently has one game time released: September 14 vs. Alabama on Fox Big Noon Kickoff at noon eastern, 11 a.m. central. Our schedule tracker will be updated as more game times are released.

