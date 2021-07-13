Wisconsin football 2021 projected defensive depth chart, summer edition
Wisconsin’s 2020 defense played at a Big Ten-winning caliber, something we’ve grown accustomed to seeing recently under defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.
Inside linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn combined for a whopping 98 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 10 tackles-for-loss and 4 sacks. They’ll likely be back at an all-conference level when the season kicks off in September.
The secondary experienced some up-and-down performances, but the entire group returns minus Eric Burrell.
The only real question on the unit is what happens at defensive end with Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand both gone to the NFL. There are many options to fill their shoes and recreate their impact, we just are yet to see who exactly those players will be.
Here is the summer edition of our depth chart projection for the 2021 Wisconsin Badgers:
Nose Tackle
Credit: Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin-Imagn Content Services, LLC
Starter: Keeanu Benton Backup: Bryson Williams
Defensive End 1
Credit: Wisconsin Athletics
Starter: Matt Henningsen Backup: Rodas Johnson, Cade McDonald
Defensive End 2
Credit: Wisconsin Athletics
Starter: Isaiah Mullens Backup: Isaac Townsend, James Thompson Jr.
Outside Linebacker 1
Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Nick Herbig Backup: Spencer Lytle, Kaden Johnson, T.J. Bollers
Outside Linebacker 2
Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Noah Burks Backup: Izayah Green-May, C.J. Goetz, Aaron Witt
Inside Linebacker 1
Credit: Wisconsin athletics
Starter: Jack Sanborn Backup: Mike Maskalunas, Malik Reed
Inside Linebacker 2
Credit: Wisconsin athletics
Starter: Leo Chenal Backup: Tatum Grass, Maema Njongmeta
Cornerback (Outside 1)
Credit - Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics
Starter: Caesar Williams Backup: Deron Harrell
Cornerback (Outside 2)
Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics
Starter: Faion Hicks Backup: Semar Melvin, Alexander Smith
Cornerback (Slot)
Credit - Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics
Starter: Donte Burton Backup: Dean Engram
Strong Safety
Credit - Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics
Starter: Scott Nelson Backup: Titus Toler, John Torchio
Free Safety
Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics
Starter: Collin Wilder Backup: Travian Blaylock, Hunter Wohler
