Wisconsin football 2021 projected defensive depth chart, summer edition

Wisconsin’s 2020 defense played at a Big Ten-winning caliber, something we’ve grown accustomed to seeing recently under defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Inside linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn combined for a whopping 98 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 10 tackles-for-loss and 4 sacks. They’ll likely be back at an all-conference level when the season kicks off in September.

The secondary experienced some up-and-down performances, but the entire group returns minus Eric Burrell.

The only real question on the unit is what happens at defensive end with Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand both gone to the NFL. There are many options to fill their shoes and recreate their impact, we just are yet to see who exactly those players will be.

Here is the summer edition of our depth chart projection for the 2021 Wisconsin Badgers:

Nose Tackle

Credit: Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Starter: Keeanu Benton Backup: Bryson Williams

Defensive End 1

Credit: Wisconsin Athletics

Starter: Matt Henningsen Backup: Rodas Johnson, Cade McDonald

Defensive End 2

Credit: Wisconsin Athletics

Starter: Isaiah Mullens Backup: Isaac Townsend, James Thompson Jr.

Outside Linebacker 1

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Nick Herbig Backup: Spencer Lytle, Kaden Johnson, T.J. Bollers

Outside Linebacker 2

Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Noah Burks Backup: Izayah Green-May, C.J. Goetz, Aaron Witt

Inside Linebacker 1

Credit: Wisconsin athletics

Starter: Jack Sanborn Backup: Mike Maskalunas, Malik Reed

Inside Linebacker 2

Credit: Wisconsin athletics

Starter: Leo Chenal Backup: Tatum Grass, Maema Njongmeta

Cornerback (Outside 1)

Credit - Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

Starter: Caesar Williams Backup: Deron Harrell

Cornerback (Outside 2)

Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

Starter: Faion Hicks Backup: Semar Melvin, Alexander Smith

Cornerback (Slot)

Credit - Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

Starter: Donte Burton Backup: Dean Engram

Strong Safety

Credit - Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

Starter: Scott Nelson Backup: Titus Toler, John Torchio

Free Safety

Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

Starter: Collin Wilder Backup: Travian Blaylock, Hunter Wohler

1