Wisconsin a finalist to land the brother of a current Badgers WR

Wisconsin was included in four-star class of 2026 wide receiver Naeem Burroughs’ top 11 schools on Friday. The 5-foot-11 athlete is the younger brother of current Badgers redshirt sophomore wide receiver Quincy Burroughs, who is entering his second year in Madison.

Burroughs’ final 11 list also included Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee and USC.

The four-star wide receiver is ranked as 247Sports’ No. 78 player in the class, No. 10 wide receiver and No. 10 recruit from his home state of Florida.

Burroughs reeled in 47 catches for 1,019 yards and 15 touchdowns during his sophomore season with The Bolles School this year in Jacksonville, Florida. Notable in-state teams to make his final 11 schools include Florida, Florida State and Miami.

On top of football, Burroughs has shown off his skills as a track athlete in his time in high school, capturing a gold medal as a part of the 4×100 team at a FHSAA 2A meet in 2023, while also qualifying for regionals running the 100-meter dash.

With the familial connection, Wisconsin can be considered a favorite to remain in the mix for Burroughs as he narrows down his options down the road.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire