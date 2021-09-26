Wisconsin drops out of latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Wade Flavion
·1 min read

After a devastating blowout loss to the now No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Wisconsin Badgers have dropped from No. 15 to unranked in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Wisconsin was not the only team to drop from the top 15 to unranked, as Iowa State also went unranked after their loss to Baylor on Saturday. It will be a tough road back into the AFCA Coaches Poll, as the Badgers will have to face No. 14 Michigan next weekend.

Other than the Badgers, every other ranked Big Ten team has moved up in this week’s poll including Michigan and Michigan State both moving up five spots to No. 14 and No. 16. Ohio State climbed back to No. 10, while Penn State and Iowa moved up to No. 6 and No. 5.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll top 10 for this week is Alabama(1), Georgia(2), Oregon(3), Oklahoma(4), Iowa(5), Penn State(6), Notre Dame(7), Cincinnati(8), Florida(9) and Ohio State(10).

The Badgers will face off next against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m CDT.

NEXT… The complete AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25

AFCA College Football Top 25

  1. Alabama

  2. Georgia

  3. Oregon

  4. Oklahoma

  5. Iowa

  6. Penn State

  7. Notre Dame

  8. Cincinnati

  9. Florida

  10. Ohio State

  11. Arkansas

  12. Mississippi(Ole Miss)

  13. Texas A&M

  14. Michigan

  15. Brigham Young(BYU)

  16. Michigan State

  17. Coastal Carolina

  18. Oklahoma State

  19. Clemson

  20. UCLA

  21. Fresno State

  22. Auburn

  23. Kentucky

  24. Baylor

  25. Wake Forest

Recommended Stories