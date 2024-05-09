Wisconsin class of 2025 RB target to announce commitment Friday

Three-star class of 2025 running back Cale Breslin will announce his collegiate commitment at 1:00 p.m. central on Friday, May 10.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native has received offers from nine schools, per 247Sports. Wisconsin, which extended an offer to Breslin on April 23, is a finalist to land his commitment along with San Diego State, BYU, Indiana, Syracuse, Connecticut, Hawaii, FAU and Campbell.

247Sports ranks the three-star as the No. 115 running back in the class of 2025 and No. 14 overall recruit from Nevada. At 5’11,” 190 pounds, Breslin is a junior at Faith Lutheran High School.

His offers first arrived in October of 2022, before his recruitment cooled off until March 2024 when Syracuse, Indiana, BYU, Wisconsin and San Diego State all officially reached out towards the beginning of the calendar year.

Breslin unofficially visited UW from April 22-23 and received an offer thereafter. 247Sports does have two crystal ball predictions for the running back to choose BYU.

Breslin is scheduled to officially visit UW from June 14-16.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire