Wisconsin basketball transfer portal target commits to Dayton

Wisconsin basketball transfer portal target Zed Key committed to Dayton on Monday.

Key entered the portal this month after four years at Ohio State. Wisconsin reportedly reached out as it tries to fill the vacant forward spot after Tyler Wahl’s departure. The connection between Key and the Badgers already existed: Wisconsin offered the experienced forward coming out of high school and was in strong pursuit throughout the entire process.

Key joins a Dayton program that went 25-8 in 2023-24 and made the NCAA Tournament. It was the program’s first appearance since Archie Miller led the Flyers to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments from 2014-2017.

Key was an ascending talent in the Big Ten entering this past season. His numbers improved every season at Ohio State until 2023-24. His breakout 2022-23 season included averages of 10.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 blocks on 55% shooting. But the veteran averaged just 15.4 minutes per game in 2023-24, with averages of 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks on 50% shooting from the floor.

Ohio State transfer Zed Key has committed to Dayton, per his IG page. Significant Atlantic 10 News. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 15, 2024

Wisconsin’s focus turns to top transfer forward Frankie Fidler, who was originally scheduled to announce his commitment on Monday morning but has since delayed that announcement.

