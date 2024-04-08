Wisconsin basketball in pursuit of a former Ohio State transfer forward

Wisconsin basketball is in pursuit of former Ohio State transfer forward Zed Key, according to a report on X.

Key entered the portal earlier this month after four years with the Buckeyes. He played just 15.4 minutes per game in 2023-24, with averages of 6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks on 50% shooting from the floor.

Related: Tracking Wisconsin basketball’s reported transfer portal visits and targets

The experienced big man was an ascending talent entering this past season. His numbers improved every year at Ohio State, until 2023-24. His breakout 2022-23 season included averages of 10.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 blocks on 55% shooting.

Key has reportedly heard from Wisconsin, Xavier, Minnesota, Boston College, Dayton, VCU, Akron and Murray State. There is a natural connection with the Badgers, as Greg Gard and his staff were in strong pursuit of the 6’7″ forward during the 2020 recruiting cycle. Key chose Ohio State in the end, but Wisconsin was involved for the entirety of the process.

Ohio State transfer Zed Key tells me he’s heard from the following schools since entering the portal: Wisconsin

Xavier

Minnesota

Boston College

Dayton

VCU

Akron

Murray State Played in 121 games for the Buckeyes. pic.twitter.com/uizdTvr6la — CBB Content (@CBBcontent) April 8, 2024

Key would help fill the void left by the departures of A.J. Storr (transfer portal) and Tyler Wahl (graduation). He isn’t a top-of-the-country talent, but he’d bring a track record of dependable play at the Big Ten level.

For more on Wisconsin’s roster and transfer portal activity, check out Badgers Wire’s ongoing 2024 transfer portal tracker.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire