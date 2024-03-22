Wisconsin basketball takes playful shot at famous a James Madison alumnus

Wisconsin basketball’s social media is ready for the team’s NCAA Tournament quest to begin.

First up for the Badgers is a Friday night battle with No. 12-seed James Madison at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wisconsin enters as a sizable favorite, though James Madison quickly became a popular upset pick by analysts and fans once the bracket was revealed.

The matchup is tailor-made for Pardon My Take, one of the most popular sports podcasts in the world. The two hosts are Dan Katz (Big Cat) and Eric Sollenberger (PFT Commenter). Katz is a famous Wisconsin alumnus and one of the school’s biggest advocates. Sollenberger, on the other hand, went to James Madison.

James Madison basketball is rarely on this stage, so Sollenberger is seldom heard from about the program. Katz, on the other hand, is front-and-center when it comes to anything Wisconsin athletics.

Going back two years, the two hosts were quite literally front-and-center for Wisconsin’s memorable buzzer-beating victory over top-ranked Purdue. The win clinched the Badgers a share of the Big Ten title — and is arguably the program’s best win in the last half-decade.

Plenty of photo and video evidence exists of Sollenberger courtside rooting for the Badgers. Because that evidence exists, Wisconsin basketball on X had to remind Sollenberger who he used to root for:

Today, it’s our turn to dance! 🕺 Appreciate each and every Badger fan out there rooting for Wisconsin 😉 pic.twitter.com/vMN4xO0fBV — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 22, 2024

Wisconsin and James Madison are set to tip off at 9:40 p.m. Eastern with the game being broadcast on CBS.

Regardless of which team wins Friday night, Pardon My Take may be the biggest winner of anybody.

