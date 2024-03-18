Wisconsin opens as sizable betting favorite over No. 12-seed James Madison in NCAA Tournament Round of 64

Wisconsin basketball opens as a 5.5-point betting favorite over No. 12-seed James Madison in the 2024 NCAA Tournament Round of 64.

The Badgers enter the tournament having won three of four during the Big Ten Tournament — blowout win over a top-70 Maryland team, a comfortable win over Northwestern without point guard Chucky Hepburn, an electrifying upset against Purdue and a narrow loss to Illinois.

James Madison enters even hotter. The Dukes have won their last 13 games and 16 of 17 dating back to mid-January. The team finished No. 59 in KenPom’s ratings, but Badgers fans are still unhappy with the tough draw.

The contest — which tips at 9:40 p.m. eastern on Friday in Brooklyn, New York — should be a true test of whether Greg Gard’s team is a true contender. A win and Wisconsin looks to be one of the more dangerous teams in the tournament. A loss, and it’s another disappointing postseason for a Gard-coached team.

Wisconsin being a 5.5-point favorite is a bit of a surprise, especially if you ask the CBS college basketball panel. James Madison seems to be a popular upset pick amongst the public.

(Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook)

