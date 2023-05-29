Wisconsin basketball reaches out to SEC transfer

If there is one hole on an exciting 2023-24 Wisconsin basketball roster at this point in the offseason, it would be the need for another backup big.

Wisconsin was looking to solve this problem by reaching out to Mississippi State transfer Will McNair Jr.

The Badgers were among a long list of teams to reach out to the SEC transfer according to The Portal Report. Vanderbilt, Nebraska, Tulsa, Georgetown, George Washington, and others have reached out to the Philadelphia native.

McNair Jr. averaged 3.3 points per game in 2022-23 in his lone year at Mississippi State. His first three seasons in college were spent at New Mexico State. He averaged a career-best 6.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in 2021-22 with the Aggies.

