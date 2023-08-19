Wisconsin basketball’s entire non-conference schedule

It’s not an overreaction to say that Wisconsin basketball has one of the hardest 2023 non-conference schedules in the country.

The Badgers will see teams from the Big East, Big 12, SEC, and ACC, and Pac-12 as they put together an absolute gauntlet that takes them all over the country before Big Ten play gets started.

It’s a perfect test for a team with postseason expectations and beyond behind a revamped 2023-24 roster. The Badgers have a number of returners ready to lead the way including Connor Essegian and Chucky Hepburn, but also welcome in new talent headlined by St. John’s transfer AJ Storr.

Here is a look at a packed non-conference schedule:

November 1: Exhibition vs UW-Stevens Point

November 6: Home opener vs Arkansas State

November 10: Home vs Tennessee

November 14: at Providence

November 17: Home vs Robert Morris

November 20: Fort Meyers Tip-Off vs. Virginia

November 22: Fort Meyers Tip-Off vs. SMU or West Virginia

November 27: Home vs Western Illinois

December 2: Home vs Marquette

December 9: at Arizona

December 14: Home vs. Jacksonville State

December 22: Home vs. Chicago State

