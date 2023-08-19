Wisconsin basketball’s entire non-conference schedule
It’s not an overreaction to say that Wisconsin basketball has one of the hardest 2023 non-conference schedules in the country.
The Badgers will see teams from the Big East, Big 12, SEC, and ACC, and Pac-12 as they put together an absolute gauntlet that takes them all over the country before Big Ten play gets started.
It’s a perfect test for a team with postseason expectations and beyond behind a revamped 2023-24 roster. The Badgers have a number of returners ready to lead the way including Connor Essegian and Chucky Hepburn, but also welcome in new talent headlined by St. John’s transfer AJ Storr.
Here is a look at a packed non-conference schedule:
November 1: Exhibition vs UW-Stevens Point
November 6: Home opener vs Arkansas State
November 10: Home vs Tennessee
November 14: at Providence
November 17: Home vs Robert Morris
November 20: Fort Meyers Tip-Off vs. Virginia