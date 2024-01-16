Wisconsin basketball continues its climb in the AP Poll
Wisconsin basketball rose to No. 11 in this week’s AP Top 25. The move continues a steady climb, which has coincided with the team’s six-game win streak and flawless conference start.
The Badgers were at No. 15 last week before an impressive road win at Ohio State and home win vs Northwestern continued a two-month-long streak of 12 wins in 13 games. The team is now 5-0 in Big Ten play, two games clear of the closest competitors Purdue and Indiana.
Greg Gard’s team returns to the hardwood tonight in University Park, Pennsylvania against a struggling Penn State team. Another win would continue momentum into a critical showdown at home against 12-5 (4-2 Big Ten) Indiana.
📈📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/WlbfwhwJoa
— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 15, 2024