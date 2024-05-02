Wisconsin basketball announces full 2024-25 Big Ten schedule

Wisconsin’s men’s basketball program received its conference opponents for the upcoming 2024-2025 season on Wednesday afternoon.

The Badgers will host 10 Big Ten opponents, including new conference foes Washington and Oregon. Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State and Penn State will also venture to Madison for contests in the Kohl Center.

Most notably, Greg Gard and company will travel to Los Angeles for bouts against UCLA and USC, the other pair of Big Ten additions for the 2024-2025 campaign. Wisconsin will also visit Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers.

In total, Wisconsin will square off in 20 conference contests. Of the cohort, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota are the only three that Wisconsin will tip off against twice during the regular season.

The dates, times and viewing capabilities are yet to be announced.

On what has been a hectic week for the Badgers’ program, the news arrives on the heels of UW’s latest transfer portal acquisitions Xavier Amos and Camren Hunter.

With four new squads and a loaded class of 2024 taking part in this year’s action, Big Ten hoops will look much different this fall.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire