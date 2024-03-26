Wisconsin basketball 2024 signee climbs high school scoring leaderboard

Jack Robison, a Wisconsin men’s basketball signee, moved up to third on Lakeville North Basketball’s all-time scoring list following his senior season.

The 247Sports three-star committed to the Badgers’ program on Nov. 11, 2023, after being recruited by head coach Greg Gard and assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. The 6-foot-6 small forward visited UW five times from October 2021 to October 2023.

The Lakeville, Minnesota native also snagged offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, Northern Iowa and South Florida.

Robison’s high school is notorious for producing future Wisconsin men’s basketball players. Nate Reuvers, a member of the 2019 Big Ten title team, started over 100 games for Greg Gard. Fifth-year player Tyler Wahl and freshman big man Nolan Winter also donned the Panthers’ uniform before collegiate hoops.

Through his senior season, Jack Robison moved up to third on our program’s all-time scoring list. Congrats, Jack!#CreatedByCulture pic.twitter.com/YsqPhUH4xD — Lakeville North Basketball (@LNHoopsOx) March 26, 2024

Through March 15 of this past season, Robison averaged 21.9 points per game off 52.5% from the field. The future Badger could bolster Wisconsin’s wing next season alongside Max Klesmit and AJ Storr.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire