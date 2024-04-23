Wisconsin Badgers top class of 2025 OL target announces commitment date

Wisconsin top class of 2025 target OL Jack Lange will announce his college commitment on Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. central, 8 p.m. eastern.

Lange is 247Sports’ No. 116 player in the class of 2025, No. 11 offensive tackle and No. 1 recruit from his home state of Missouri.

Related: An updated list of Wisconsin basketball’s transfer portal targets

Wisconsin was among the top tackle’s final schools in February along with Nebraska, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Michigan. 247Sports does not have any crystal ball predictions listed, but Wisconsin, Michigan, Missouri and Nebraska are considered the favorites.

Lange is scheduled to officially visit the Badgers on May 31.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 21 in the nation with eight total commitments. The class has one offensive tackle committed — three-star Michael Roeske.

A commitment from Lange would be a first big recruiting win for Fickell and his staff in the class — that after finishing the 2024 cycle with an impressive group.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire