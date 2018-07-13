Winter World Cup confirmed for 2022 - bringing turmoil to the Premier League and Champions League

Controversial call: FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed a winter World Cup is next

FIFA have confirmed the 2022 World Cup will be held in winter – and it is set to bring chaos to the domestic game.

The groundbreaking decision to move the tournament in Qatar from its scheduled summer slot has been announced.

The Premier League could face a near two-month black-out and is almost certain to take a long break with 107 players from England’s top flight appearing in Russia this summer.

UEFA now must decided what to do with the Champions League and Europa League.

Too hot in summer: sceptics suggest the World Cup should have been played elsewhere

The next World Cup will be played from November 21 to December 18, it was announced at a press conference.

FIFA say it was impossible to hold the next World Cup in summer because of high temperatures, which often hit over 40c.

Roll on 4 years to the the next World Cup. In the winter, in a desert, with all major leagues being completely rearranged, in a country with no footballing heritage, where homosexuality and drinking in public are illegal. It truly is the beautiful game… — S (@wood10_) July 11, 2018





Questions over how the Premier League will operate the 2022-23 season will soon be asked.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: “The World Cup in 2022 will be played from November 21 to December 18: the idea is to involve 48 teams.

Hats off to Russia: The 2018 has been hailed as a huge success

“We have agreements and a contract with Qatar, but it’s still too early to know if there will be 32 teams or more.

“For now, anything is possible. With 48 teams, many ‘regional’ tensions would be solved so I don’t want to close the door to this opportunity.”

Winter World Cup in 2022, then they start that 48 team bullshit in 2026. The World Cup is officially dead. — Simon (@Torlisso) July 13, 2018

Ex-England striker Gary Lineker said on Twitter: “FIFA’s 2022 World Cup in Qatar will take place between November 21 and December 18.

“The World Cup has always been a welcomed spectacle during a long football free summer, rather than an interruption of the football season.

“Darn shame we have to wait eight years.”

The Premier League are now expected to discuss what happens next now the decision has been rubber-stamped.

Safe to say I will not be watching the 2022 World Cup. Having it in Qatar in the winter is a disgrace to the sport — Pat Duffill (@PatDuffill) September 25, 2015





The Champions League and Europa League will also have to decide how to tackle the 2022-23 season following the conclusion of talks.

The Premier League have yet to confirm what their plans are, but a long break is almost certain.



