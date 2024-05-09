Who wins a footrace between Chiefs newcomers Xavier Worthy and Louis Rees-Zammit?

Two of the more intriguing Chiefs newcomers are wide receiver Xavier Worthy, the team’s first-round draft selection, and former rugby star turned running back Louis Rees-Zammit.

The Chiefs were intrigued by the speed and athleticism of both players, who got a look at one another for the first time at rookie minicamp that wrapped up earlier this week.

“He’s unbelievably fast,” Rees-Zammit said Thursday on a conference call.

Who would win a race between the two, Rees-Zammit was asked?

“We haven’t spoken about doing a race,” Rees-Zammit said. “I don’t know if I’d be up to match him. But I always back myself.”

Rees-Zammit, 23, stepped away from rugby in January and joined the NFL’s International Player Pathway program that provides athletes from around the globe with a chance to enter the league.

He participated in a pro day at the University of South Florida on March 20 and was timed in the 40 at 4.43.

Worthy set an NFL Combine record with a 4.21-second time in the 40-yard dash.